FORECAST: Windy Wednesday Ahead

- FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country until 9 am
- WIND GUSTS: Up to 35-40 mph at times this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold and frosty start to this Wednesday. Sunshine and strong wind gusts from the south this afternoon will help push us into the 50s. A cold front moves in before sunset with a period of showers.
Early evening rain showers (mixed with sleet) will fade quickly. Depending on cloud cover, we may face another freeze by sunrise.
Thursday will be drier as the afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will approach 60 degrees. Partly cloudy Thursday night with an increasing shower chance toward Friday morning for our far northern counties. Lows in the 40s.
