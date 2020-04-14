Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will make some minor adjustments to their uniforms this season. Gone will be the horseshoe around the neckline, replaced by a new “C” logo that incorporates the outline of the Indiana state borders and the seven grommets from the traditional logo. Also gone will be the traditional tall, squeezed together letters spelling out the word “Colts." Instead, the team nickname will appear on the back of the helmet with a more updated font. Indianapolis also is bringing back the numerical font used by the team in the 1950s and '60s and will use an anvil black Nike swoosh on their white uniforms instead of the speed blue swoosh.