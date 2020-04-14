Indiana National Guard assists Charlestown food bank with drive-thru distribution

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Around 50 cars were lined up at the North Clark Outreach Center in Clark County, receiving food at the non-profit food bank’s drive-thru distribution on Tuesday evening.
Residents from Northern Clark County in need of financial assistance were able to pick up food from the food bank on Harrison Street directly from their vehicles.
Those in line were grateful for the event, as some were visiting the food bank for the first time trying to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m an immuno-compromised, insulin dependent diabetic. I have asthma. I had a kidney operation that saved my life, got back to work a few months ago. And then all this and I’m still trying to work through it,” Alisha Zollman said. “But I haven’t been able to go in as much as I want because I’m terrified of getting this virus and it killing me off, because I’m older and compromised.”
The Indiana National Guard was also on hand to help assist volunteers loading canned goods, meats and produce into cars in the parking lot.
