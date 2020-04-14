JCPS superintendent says NTI may bring new appreciation for teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Facebook Live video with Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio laid out how things are going for the district concerning Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI.
Pollio said about 80 percent of students were checking in online, even on just the second day, which is good, but he said there is room for improvement.
Pollio said flexibility is one key to getting over remaining hurdles.
"We know there are families out there that may have three or four kids in the household and only one device,” Pollio said, “so flexibility might mean kids work on weekends, and some might work in the evening."
Pollio thinks this time will garner a new appreciation for teachers.
"Teaching is one of the most challenging jobs out there,” he said, “and parents that are with their kids now probably appreciate teachers more now than they ever have before."
Pollio said he has believed for some time that school would not be back in the classrooms this school year. He still thinks that and feels for the seniors involved.
Despite JCPS handing out 20,000 Chromebooks to district students, Fischer said tens of thousands still do not have adequate internet access.
Pollio said the district is working on providing hotspots that can help provide internet access.
