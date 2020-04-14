Katina Powell accused of leaving ankle monitor at abandoned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A self-proclaimed escort queen is back in custody after she allegedly cut off her ankle monitor.
Katina Powell was placed on in the Home Incarceration Program and assigned an ankle monitor. Court documents state on April 5, Powell cut off her monitor and failed to return to her home. She contacted HIP at 8:32 p.m. and said she needed to go to the hospital. She was told she could go and bring the paperwork to the HIP office.
At 9:13 p.m., Powell’s monitor showed a strap tamper alert, according to documents. HIP officers went to the address where the monitor was in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue and found the device in bushes outside of an abandoned building.
Powell was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Powell is scheduled to appear back in court on April 20.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.