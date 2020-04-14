LMPD: Man killed in Russell shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Russell neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 16th Street.
Smiley said the victim, a black male whose age has not been determined, was found by officers dead from a gunshot wound.
No word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to notify LMPD by calling (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.