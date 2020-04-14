LMPD responding to burglary alarms again after revising in-person service responses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Metro Police made changes to limit in-person responses for non-emergency calls in order to prevent spread to officers.
Back on March 16, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad issued an order to direct certain non-emergency cases to the LMPD Service Center to file a police report by phone. The measures were taken to help limit exposure and prevent spread of the virus to staff.
On Tuesday, Chief Conrad made an adjustment to Special Order #20-004, and said that officers will once again respond to burglar alarms in person.
The change comes to act as a deterrent to criminal activity, as several concerns from the community said that criminals were “taking advantage of the pandemic".
Conrad said the burglar alarm responses should pose a limited risk to officers.
Revisions to in-person responses were made to also prepare for shortages in staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Conrad said that should staffing become scarce, more changes to the special order could be made.
