Local, national grocery chains adapt as employees demand protection from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With grocery stores still open during the coronavirus pandemic, some employees fear not enough is being done to keep them safe.
Local grocers showed WAVE 3 News the precautions they’re taking to keep both customers and workers protected.
At Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Market in St. Matthews, owner Summer Auerbach said shopping carts and baskets are frequently disinfected. Employees at Rainbow Blossom’s five locations are given plastic gloves and cloth face masks to wear if they choose. Stickers and signs dispersed throughout the store show customers how to maintain proper social distance while plexiglass shields have been installed at each cash register.
“We have been adapting to change very quickly around here like I think most retailers have,” Auerbach explained to WAVE 3 News. “I don’t think anybody who took this job before this thought that they were going to be signing up for a position that was going to put them in the front lines of a global pandemic.”
Auerbach said Rainbow Blossom locations have also modified store hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first hour of business at each location is dedicated to ‘vulnerable customers.’ Each location is also closing early to give employees more time to clean and restock for the next day.
“I think a lot of them [employees] feel like they have a new kind of importance to their work because we truly are serving the community in a way we never have before," Auerbach said.
While many national grocery chains have also modified store hours and now provide employees with gloves and masks, grocery workers are still demanding more protections. Recent reports claim at least 41 grocery workers across the country have died from COVID-19.
Concerns over exposing employees to the virus have led other local grocers like ValuMarket to make changes too.
The Louisville grocery chain has also installed plexiglass shields, provided employees with gloves and masks and encourages social distancing through signs and stickers. ValuMarket has also hired more workers amid the pandemic.
A manager at ValuMarket in The Highlands told WAVE 3 News he’s already hired 15 new associates to help stock shelves and fill the need created by those staying home because they don’t want to get sick.
National grocery chains are also actively seeking more employees. Companies like Walmart, Kroger and Target are even offering cash bonuses or temporarily increasing hourly wages to attract additional staff.
