Louisville nurses working in NYC say city is overwhelmed with coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a sobering conversation about why continued social distancing is so vital right now.
More WAVE Country health care heroes are seeing first-hand how quickly the coronavirus is taking lives. Some young, but skilled, Louisville nurses took a moment to speak with WAVE 3 News about their experience helping in the fight in New York City, the global epicenter of the deadly virus.
Down, but certainly not out, nurses working in Bronx-area hospitals said those facilities need human help, as well as equipment.
“NYC is extremely overwhelmed with coronavirus,” said an exhausted Baleigh Bell, one of two Louisville ICU nurses working alongside her Norton Healthcare colleague, Trinity Goodman. The two stepped away from their 12-hour shift to describe what they’re witnessing in the Bronx hospital where they are working.
“It’s even worse than what we expected,” Bell continued. "Almost the whole hospital it seems has the virus.”
Deployed to New York with friend Eric Brown, the nurses were sent by an emergency relief agency. As for the conditions of the patients they are seeing? “Extremely sick,” Bell said. "Death’s door most of the time.”
They said it’s still hard to understand the way the virus attacks.
“Being able to take care of them has been a struggle.” Goodman said. "It’s not even that they are sick, but it’s a different kind of sick, a sick we’ve never seen before.”
Added Bell: "Being on that ventilator, it’s really hard to get them off of it once they get bad.”
They said not having enough ventilators and medical staff is another problem that played out as Goodman was called away to an emergency as she was chatting with WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. Bell tried to explain the scary and surreal experience.
“It’s like I’m in a movie someone, you know, made about the idea (of the coronavirus) when this is actually real life," she said. "I have to remind myself this is actually real life several times a day, and that this is actually the world that we are living in.”
The nurses said they feel needed, and remind their New York colleagues that they are, too, with a memento from the Bluegrass. As seen on the Facebook page “Healthcare Heroes,” their Louisville co-workers sent them with bags of 700 blue heart stickers, a sign of unity, to wear proudly on their badges. Their message for the rest of us?
“Do your best to help with the nationwide effort, so this can all be over soon," Bell said. The nurses said they likely will be in New York for a few more weeks, but are willing to stay longer if needed.
