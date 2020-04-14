2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported at Treyton Oak Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more residents from Treyton Oak Towers have died from the coronavirus, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The senior community in Old Louisville has now seen nine residents die because of the virus that has shaken the globe in recent months.
The two -- an 89-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman -- were among 17 who were transferred from Treyton Oak to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville last week.
Several of the 17 residents who were moved to Norton are improving and may be discharged soon, a Treyton Oak spokesman said.
The facility has tested 59 residents and 88 staff members since the outbreak began. A total of 29 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.