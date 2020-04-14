Most attendees of Easter service in Maryville not Bullitt Co. residents

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A check of the license plates from Maryille Baptist Church for their in-person Easter Sunday service shows most people in attendance do not live in Bullitt County.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health used the data to send certified letters to 13 Bullitt County residents advising them to stay home for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and check in with the health department daily.
The department confirmed to WAVE 3 News that having the license plate information could be useful for contact tracing if a person who was at the service tests positive.
