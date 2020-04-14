New Albany Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center tests 63 people for coronavirus

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County health officer said Tuesday there's fear over a possible spreading of the coronavirus at the New Albany Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
As more tests are done, more positive cases are confirmed. The Indiana State Health Department says people in extended-care facilities, like nursing homes, are the top priority.
“We’re using every tool available to limit residents in these facilities that are known to be sick or get sick,” Indiana Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said, adding that concerns are coming from inside these facilities, too, such as New Albany Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
“The simple fact (is) people are scared of this disease,” Floyd County Health Department Officer Dr. Tom Harris said. “In terms of response at this facility, they’ve had additional training, equipment pushed in, they’re doing as good of a job as all the other facilities in the area are to contain the problem.”
The State of Indiana Department of Health can’t release how many cases are confirmed at the nursing site. But, Harris said, on Monday, 63 coronavirus tests were administered at the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation site, and results are pending.
Since the first reported case, the health department has gone to the nursing home to make sure everything was up to protocol and that employees were well-trained and had proper protective equipment.
“That’s why we have such a presence,” Harris said. “We sent public health nurses. I’ve been down there twice. We’ve been looking at issues.”
During Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily media briefing Tuesday, WAVE 3 News asked how the state and its health departments are going to continue to respond, now that we know extended-care facilities are a top concern.
“It does help for us to go through protective ways for how they take off their equipment so we make sure so that they themselves don’t get infected, if they’re not already infected,” Box said. “It helps us help them cohort individuals, and how they can break their facilities up to not only protect the employees there, but the residents that live there.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to New Albany Nursing and Rehab management for details, but the facility said only “no comment.” The corporate management office has not responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment.
