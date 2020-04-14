New Albany Police investigating deadly shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting off of Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday evening.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block or Roosevelt Ave around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Once police arrived, they found one male victim dead inside of a home.
Officers also found a person of interest at the scene and have detained that individual.
“The NAPD continues to thoroughly look into this matter. There is no outstanding risk to public safety. New Albany continues to be a safe community with a low rate of violent crime and incidents such as this are rare," Chief Bailey said.
Investigation is still ongoing at this time.
