New COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby & Spencer counties

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health officials say three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in two WAVE Country counties.
According to the North Central District Health Department, two of the latest lab-confirmed cases are in Shelby County; the third is in Spencer County.
The Shelby County cases involved two adult females. One is self-isolating at home while the other woman is under medical care. The Spencer County case is an adult male. He is currently in self-isolation at home.
Thirty two confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the four county district, which also includes Henry and Trimble Counties. Of that number, 10 are currently active, 21 have recovered and one victim has died.
