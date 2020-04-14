Rally’s franchise owner provides free meal vouchers for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fast food franchise owner is donating thousands of meals to children in need.
Joe Hertzman, who owns 15 Rally’s restaurants in WAVE Country, partnered with Jefferson County Public Schools and Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana to provide vouchers for free meals.
The free meals will be valid for either a chicken bites and fries box with 16 oz. drink, or All-American cheeseburger or grilled hot dog with a small fry and 16 oz. drink.
A total of 20,000 free meals vouchers will be donated each week to JCPS students. Children at The Boys and Girls Club will receive two meal vouchers on Fridays to use over the weekend.
Hertzman is also donating $5,000 to JCPS to help purchase Chromebooks.
