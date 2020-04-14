Rehabilitation center to assist with COVID-19 hospital overflow

Rehabilitation center to assist with COVID-19 hospital overflow
In this April 2, 2020 photo, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle holds a medical face shield prior to the start of her shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (Source: Ted S. Warren)
By Sarah Jackson | April 14, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 8:58 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A rehabilitation center is opening a hospital overflow unit for COVID-19 patients.

Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care, located at 3116 Breckenridge Lane, will dedicate its Respiratory Recovery Unit to treating positive patients.

The unit will have 33 beds, a separate HVAC system and its own entrance and exit.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Patients in the wing will be cared for by medical and housekeeping staff solely working in that unit.

“The safety of our employees and residents has always been and remains paramount as we expand our facility to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care Executive Director Tom Rawlins said. “We’re strictly following CDC guidelines concerning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety requirements.”

The unit will begin receiving patients on April 15.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.