Rehabilitation center to assist with COVID-19 hospital overflow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A rehabilitation center is opening a hospital overflow unit for COVID-19 patients.
Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care, located at 3116 Breckenridge Lane, will dedicate its Respiratory Recovery Unit to treating positive patients.
The unit will have 33 beds, a separate HVAC system and its own entrance and exit.
Patients in the wing will be cared for by medical and housekeeping staff solely working in that unit.
“The safety of our employees and residents has always been and remains paramount as we expand our facility to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care Executive Director Tom Rawlins said. “We’re strictly following CDC guidelines concerning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety requirements.”
The unit will begin receiving patients on April 15.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.