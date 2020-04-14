Teen arrested, charged with murder in deadly Colorado Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old Tuesday.
Marcus Seymour died Friday evening from a gunshot wound at University Hospital ER after being found by officers in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue.
Police arrested Kyle Kelly, 18, and charged him with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Kelly was going to a home on Colorado Avenue Friday for a drug deal. That’s when he is believed to have shot Seymour in the chest.
Smiley said after the shooting, Kelly left the scene with the gun used in the crime in a black Chevy Malibu.
Kelly is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
