Ticketmaster is changing its refund policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts, shows and sports events have been canceled or postponed. And that has prompted Ticketmaster to change its policy on ticket refunds.
In the past, if an event was canceled, postponed or rescheduled, ticket holders were eligible for a refund. But now, only canceled events will be refundable.
The company says its refund policy for postponed events are set by event organizers, not Ticketmaster. The company goes on to say that its policy on postponed events has been consistent, though the wording online has been edited for clarity.
