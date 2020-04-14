UofL students find career and education plans disrupted by coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Many students at the University of Louisville have not seen the inside of a classroom since early March. That was before they left campus for spring break, only to return to find disruptions from the spread of the coronavirus were hitting home. The campus is now closed and student futures are uncertain as online classes will soon end with final exams.
“Students who are going to graduate schools are wondering whether they want to take a year off,” said Jasper Nobel, president of the UofL Student Government Association. “I know that a lot of students who were excited about international travel programs like Fulbright and opportunities like that, those have all been put on hold. So they're just waiting to see what happens next, whether those opportunities are even going to exist in the next few months.”
Students describe ongoing stress as a result of the uncertainty.
“I actually did get a job,” senior Lydia Burns said. “But one week later the job offer was rescinded because the company decided they weren't going to hire on any new employees.”
“I was planning to study abroad next fall,” Leah Hazelwood said. “So there are just a lot of things up in the air regarding that.”
Senior Hassan Ali said his plans to take entrance exams for medical school have been delayed.
“The MCAT exam is canceled all the way up until late April,” Ali said. “And that is probably subject to change as we figure out more with what's going on with this whole pandemic.”
Some view the challenges and frustrations as a life lesson that cannot be taught in the classroom.
“It’s just a great exercise in perspective,” Jasmyne Post said. “Because, yes I don’t get to do my summer plans, yes my classes might be a little bit harder. But it’s not about me right? It’s about all the people that we’re saving.”
