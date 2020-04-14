Working on the front lines of COVID-19: one family’s story of sacrifice and reunion

Their neighborhood was quiet Easter morning, with clouds hanging heavy above. In the window, the eager faces of Matthew, William, and Grace peeked through the curtains every few minutes. When James’s SUV pulled into the drive, the kids came running out, squealing. William got there first, jumping into his dad’s arms with his older brother and little sister close behind. Right behind them was Katie with Andrew held close. For the first time in more than a month, the Bambers were back together.