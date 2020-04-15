7 airports in Kentucky, Indiana to receive grants to help with recent financial strain

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | April 15, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 9:43 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Airports across the country will be getting $10 billion in grants to help with the strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Transportation said the money can be used for things like rent, payroll and utilities.

In Indiana, the following airports will be receiving money:

  • Clark Regional, JVY - $69,000
  • Madison Municipal, IMS - $30,000
  • Paoli Municipal, I42 - $30,000
  • Freeman Municipal, SER - $30,000

The Kentucky airports getting federal funds include:

  • Blue Grass, LEX - $9,567,339
  • Bowman Field, LOU - $69,000
  • Louisville Muhammad Ali International, SDF - $21,078,352

