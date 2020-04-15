Bardstown doctor parks a coronavirus safehouse in his front yard

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – For some lucky doctors, nurses and first responders, the fear of getting exposed to the coronavirus on the job, then infecting someone else, just got a little easier to manage.
A national volunteer effort behind the Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs matches medical personnel with donated RVs. This allows the people on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus to do their jobs without worrying about exposing loved ones at home.
“It's probably been the most loving way a husband's ever been kicked out of his house,” said Dr. David Sindler of Bardstown.
Sindler sees about a dozen potential coronavirus cases a day. A donated RV parked in his front yard allows him to come home every night without coming into contact with his family.
Sindler said his wife requested help from RVs 4 MDs and a family from Shepherdsville donated their RV.
“When he pulled in the driveway, when I saw him like pull in front of the house, I actually got a little emotional,” Melissa Sindler said. “It was just so relieving, just to take that one worry off our plate.”
At the moment, there is a shortage of donated RVs in Kentucky.
“Well over a hundred have requested connections,” Amy Shepard, RVs 4 MDs state coordinator for Kentucky said, “and we've matched about half of those so far. Now on my live list of people who need to be matched I have about a little over 60 and I have just a little over 20 RVs to match them with right now.”
Shepard said people interested in donating and RV can get hep at the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page.
