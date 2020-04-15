Board of Education approves changes for JCPS 2019-2020 calendar year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes proposed to the 2019-2020 Jefferson County Public School calendar due to school closures were approved in a Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Last week, JCPS’ Board of Education hosted a teleconference where it discussed adding missed days back into the schedule and forgiving emergency time in order to release students and staff earlier.
Students have been off since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Non-Traditional Instruction beginning April 7. 10 days in the instructional calendar had been missed.
The board unanimously voted to waive four instructional days and make May 4 and May 19 instructional days. Those days were initially off for the Kentucky Oaks and the primary election.
The last day for students will now be on June 3, with instructional staff’s last day on June 4.
Changes for the 2020-2021 calendar year, including the proposal for making September 4 a non-instructional off-day for the Kentucky Oaks’ new date, are said to be discussed in the board’s next meeting.
