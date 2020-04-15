3 churchgoers file federal lawsuit against Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people who ignored Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's ban on mass gatherings and attended an Easter Sunday church service have filed a lawsuit against the governor in federal court.
Theodore Roberts, Randall Daniel and Sally O’Boyle name Beshear, Boone County Attorney Robert Neace and Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander in the 19-page suit, which seeks to become a class action.
The plaintiffs claim that when they left Sunday’s holiday service at Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County, they returned to their cars and found notices demanding they self-quarantine for 14 days. They argue that Beshear’s order violates their constitutional rights.
“(The) defendants have a degree of discretion available to them to deal with this public health threat” the complaint read. “Those tools, however, are not limitless ... (The) defendants have gone too far, and beyond the limits the Constitution permits.”
Last week, Beshear issued the emergency order banning large gatherings in anticipation of Easter weekend church services. Many churches have been livestreaming their services online in recent weeks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has shaken the globe for several months now.
But Maryville Baptist Church Pastor Jack Roberts stood firm all week during Holy Week, telling WAVE 3 News ahead of the holiday weekend that the Constitution was on his side.
“I have a copy both of the U.S. Constitution and the constitution of the state of Kentucky,” Roberts said last week. “They both say what (Beshear) is doing is illegal.”
The lawsuit said each of the three plaintiffs has “sincerely held religious beliefs that in person attendance at church is central” to their faiths, adding that they all “ensured appropriate social distancing” and “sat six feet away from other congregants at the service, wore masks covering their faces, and did not have personal contact with others attending.”
Bevelyn Beatty came all the way from New Jersey for the Easter service at Maryville. She said Beshear’s ban makes her feel like she’s living “in a communist country.”
“I have never not went to church for Easter, and I refuse to do it even with the situation going on,” she told WAVE 3 News on Sunday. “My Lord is more important.”
WAVE 3 News has reached out to the governor’s office for a response but has not heard back. It’s not clear if he’ll address the lawsuit at his daily media briefing at 5 p.m.
