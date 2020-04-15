Experts warn of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Behavioral health experts are sounding the alarm about the long term impact of covid-19. They’re anticipating a sharp increase in demand for mental health services, and that could overwhelm existing systems.
A recent poll finds nearly half of American say the pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health.
Mental Health America is seeing a spike in people taking their online screenings. President and CEO of Mental Health America Paul Gionfriddo says “In younger populations, nearly half of those who screened are screening at the level of severe anxiety.”
Long-term effects will likely ripple across all age groups. These include sleep disturbances, hyper vigilance, PTSD, and upticks in substance abuse, relapse and suicides. There could be a possible 10-20% increase in demand for mental health services.
Gionfriddo says, “We have to be honest and recognize that if we ignore this, or think that the mental health problems will go away on their own, they’re not going to do that because they never have.”
At home, experts suggest Americans make mental health a priority now. Whether it’s seeking mental telehealth or substance abuse services, or smaller steps like establishing healthy new routines. Tulane University has put together a site with self care resources. Click here for more information.
To take an online mental health screening, click here.
