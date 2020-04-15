Fischer confirms 687 total cases in Jefferson County, 6 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced 64 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor confirmed there are now 687 positive cases across the county, and 55 people have died from the virus that has caused a global crisis.
“We’re starting to test more people, so we’re gonna see these numbers go up,” Fischer said.
The county’s latest victims were five women (ages 93, 89, 88, 81 and 68) and a 65-year-old man.
The mayor also showed a map indicating the county’s three worst hot spots. They were all extended-care facilities, including the Masonic Homes (ZIP code 40041), Treyton Oak Towers (40203) and River’s Edge (40059).
Fischer said that while some cities think they might be nearing peak status, Louisville is not there just yet.
“This virus is peaking in different places at different times," he said. “Our models are showing we have not peaked in Louisville, and we have not peaked in Kentucky. We’re still on the uphill side of this crisis, and we need to keep pushing ourselves to stay focused and keep disciplined.”
Fischer also gave an update on cases among the city’s first-responder teams:
+ LMPD: 3 positive cases, 2 have returned to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work
+ Metro EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ LMDC: 1 positive case, patient recovering at home
+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 3 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
Also, Fischer said, 42 LMDC inmates have been tested, and all results were negative
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.