FORECAST: Another cold night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country late tonight/early Thursday
- Rain likely on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will diminish with clouds decreasing tonight. The combination of clouds fading and winds weakening will allow for another night with a FREEZE as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Thursday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will approach 60 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with an increasing shower chance toward Friday morning for our far northern counties. Lows will be in the 40s.
Rain increases from the north early Friday and will ease south into Kentucky by the afternoon and evening. Some thunder is possible. It will be a windy day with a sharp temperature contrast from north to south.
