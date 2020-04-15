FORECAST: Cold front brings scattered afternoon showers, gusty winds

Warmer temperatures are expected to end the week. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | April 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 9:52 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND GUSTS: Near 30 mph at times this afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine and strong wind gusts from the south will help push temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. A cold front moves through before sunset with a period of showers and wind gusts near 30 MPH.

Rain showers (potentially mixed with sleet) will fade quickly during the early evening. Clouds decrease tonight as the wind weakens and temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will approach 60 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with an increasing shower chance toward Friday morning for our far northern counties. Lows will be in the 40s.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, April 15, 2020

