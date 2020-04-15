FORECAST: Mainly sunny, pleasant Thursday ahead

- FREEZE WARNING: Until 9 am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After another frosty start, Thursday will turn out to be a decent April day with lots of sunshine through lunch then before some high clouds stream in over southern Indiana. Highs will generally sit in the 50s.
Clouds will increase Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We look to stay dry into the night.
Rain increases along/north of I-64 by midday on Friday. The rain band will work slowly south into central Kentucky by late afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph over Kentucky. Highs will vary from 40s north to 70 south. Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east.
