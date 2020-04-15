Former Knight, Dowe Reflects on Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - March 27, 2011 will be a day no Bellarmine fan, player, or coach will ever forget. The Knights, led by head coach, Scotty Davenport won the school’s first national championship. “I just remember us making history,” said member of that team, Chris Dowe.
A former Eastern High School star, Dowe was a sophomore on that team, and was sensational, averaging over 16 points-a-game in the tournament that year. “What I remember about that game is Jet Chang scoring like 40 points. If he didn’t play as well as he did, I think I would’ve won MVP of the whole tournament,” said Dowe.
Since graduating from Bellarmine in 2013, Chris Dowe has been playing in Europe ever since. His Poland team was in the middle of its season, a season that could’ve resulted in a championship once sports was cancelled. Once that happened, his number one priority was coming home. Dowe says he expressed to the president of his club team that his worst fear was being stuck in Poland not being able to play and not being able to practice. Later that night, Dowe’s mom texted him saying that President, Donald Trump was imposing a travel ban from Europe within the next 48 hours. Once Dowe heard that, he wasted no time. “From the time that mom had text me, and I got off the phone with her, to like, maybe five or six hours later, I was on my way to the airport,” said Dowe.
Now that he’s home, Dowe has been able to catch up to some of his former teammates on occasion, but is also anxious to get back on the court.
