Former Knight, Dowe Reflects on Championship

Since graduating from Bellarmine in 2013, Chris Dowe has been playing in Europe ever since. His Poland team was in the middle of its season, a season that could’ve resulted in a championship once sports was cancelled. Once that happened, his number one priority was coming home. Dowe says he expressed to the president of his club team that his worst fear was being stuck in Poland not being able to play and not being able to practice. Later that night, Dowe’s mom texted him saying that President, Donald Trump was imposing a travel ban from Europe within the next 48 hours. Once Dowe heard that, he wasted no time. “From the time that mom had text me, and I got off the phone with her, to like, maybe five or six hours later, I was on my way to the airport,” said Dowe.