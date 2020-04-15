Hardin County man arrested for allegedly attacking the mother of his child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is under arrest after police say he attacked the mother of his child, while she was holding the 16-month-old.
Elizabethown Police were called about the domestic disturbance Monday.
Brenton Waugh is accused of strangling the woman, while she was holding the child. Police say he threw the victim into a wall and continued throwing items at her and the child. When she tried to leave, police say Waugh took her cell phone and threatened to kill her.
Waugh is now charged with assault, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.
