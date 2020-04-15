JCPS continues to provide meals for students during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite JCPS schools being closed as Kentucky deals with the Coronavirus outbreak, kids in the district can still get meals so they won’t go hungry.
Breakfast and lunch will be given to students for free when they show up at any of the 45 feeding sites in the area. The sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, the JCPS Meal distribution had their biggest day since they set up with 48,290 total meals given out.
Anyone under 18 can pickup both a breakfast and lunch no matter the time of day.
To find the location nearest you, click here.
