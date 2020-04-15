Jody Demling released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News contributor Jody Demling was released from Norton Brownsboro Hospital on Wednesday after battling COVID-19.
Demling was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, April 2, and was placed on a ventilator on Friday, April 3. He tested positive for COVID-19.
He was taken off the ventilator on Thursday, April 9, and released from the Intensive Care Unit on Sunday, April 12. That same day he tested negative for COVID-19.
Jody was on his front porch on Wednesday night promptly at 7 p.m. as a steady stream of well-wishers drove by and honked. Many hung out of their cars screaming with signs and balloons.
He is the publisher of the UofL fan site CardinalAuthority.com, which is part of the 24/7 Sports Network and is also the sports guy on the “Terry Meiners Show” on NewsRadio 840 WHAS. Jody also hosts the “Cardinal Insider” on 790 WKRD and is the sideline reporter for UofL football.
