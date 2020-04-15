KSP: Man killed in Shelbyville shooting, teen charged with murder

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead Wednesday evening in Shelbyville.
Trooper Stuart Jackson with Kentucky State Police said officers responded to a call from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on a report of a man found dead at a home on Hempridge Road in Shelby County. When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Bret Augustine, 48, of Shelbyville dead with gunshot wounds.
Police later arrested David Augustine, 18, in Shelby County and charged him with murder. Jackson stated he failed to stop for law enforcement and led officers on a short chase before his arrest
David Augustine is charged with murder, fleeing police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment and several other counts. He is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.
KSP Post 12 is leading the investigation.
