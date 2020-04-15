Lawmakers hopeful Beshear won’t veto business re-opening proposals

“We’re hoping he won’t veto," Rep. Kevin Bratcher said. The Louisville Republican added that he hopes Beshear will instead work with supporters on the issue. While some consider the idea of re-opening restaurants and businesses as an ill-advised plan, Bratcher said he believes Beshear may be willing to accept leadership-backed Senate Bill 136. That’s because it gives the governor final approval. Any licensed businesses overseen by a board or those that have associations like restaurants could submit re-opening plans under CDC guidelines to the governor every 15 days until the plans are accepted.