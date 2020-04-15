LMPD investigating a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -LMPD is investigating a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. at 11th and Chestnut Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. A second man was taken to Norton Hospital by car. He was then transported to University Hospital. He is also expected to survive.
Police have no suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
