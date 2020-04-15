Local teen shares story of managing eating disorder while self-isolating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For many people, an eating disorder thrives in silence.
They don’t want anyone to know about their personal struggle. Throw in a global pandemic, and that struggle is taken to a whole new level. A local high school student is opening up about that.
KC Ciresi is a 15-year-old sophomore at Louisville’s Manual High School. She spends time with her family and friends and enjoys writing and playing the guitar. But she’s always struggled with one thing.
“I was always the one in XL clothes,” Ciresi said. “Looks mean everything when you are a teenager.”
Ciresi said she hit rock bottom in her freshman year. She didn’t like who she was physically or mentally, so, she joined her school track team to change that.
“Started running and my weight just dropped like 40 pounds in like four months,” Ciresi said, adding that running became her passion. She said she found comfort in her coach and teammates. Then, she found herself doing something else to keep the weight off. She started restricting her calories.
“I started obsessing over that a lot,” Ciresi said. “Did everything I could to hide myself away. I would eat in my room or at school. I would eat in the cafeteria and I would do everything I could to not show people I had weird eating habits.”
Not eating much took its toll. Ciresi said things changed last fall.
“It was more bulimia,” she said. “Which is something that is really hard for me to say.”
Ciresi eventually got help from her family, coach, and counselors, and developed healthy eating habits. Over winter, things started to look better. She said she was feeling comfortable in her own skin.
“I basically completely recovered,” Ciresi said. Then, the coronavirus crippled her support system.
“Staying at home, not having practice or school really hit and I didn’t want to eat,” Ciresi said. “That was my breaking point, and realizing I’m not going back to that.”
Ciresi said she decided she needed to do something. She wrote about her eating disorder and the impact of social distancing in her school newspaper, the Manual RedEye.
“Eating disorders are so taboo, and they are so not talked about because they thrive in isolation, and the way to break them is to break the isolation,” Ciresi said. “I wrote that article and I already feel better.”
She said she hopes she can also make someone else feel better and help them realize that they aren’t alone. Ciresi said many people she knows and doesn’t know have reached out to her sharing their own eating disorder struggles.
Cirisi said if you are struggling with an eating disorder during the quarantine, voice it and remind yourself relapses will happen. She hopes people won’t beat up on themselves.
“When it comes to your mental health, everyone is struggling right now,” Ciresi said.
