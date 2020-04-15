Louisville small businesses hopeful COVID-19 won’t keep them closed forever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The roar of the crowd and the sound of the gate typically means dollar signs to Andy Dabney, the owner of Synergism Apparel.
“This is always our busiest time, by far,” Dabney told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.
He’s been in business since the 80s and is licensed to make apparel for the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Derby Festival. But since the coronavirus hit, Dabney’s business has come up lame.
“Everything is geared toward a tournament run by one of our teams, getting geared up for all the Derby Festival events," Dabney said. "And then next thing you know, everything’s on hold. Everything stops. And so, business kind of grinds to a halt.”
Chad Coulter’s business has changed as well.
His restaurant Louvino is currently closed, while Biscuit Belly is only open for takeout. Coulter told WAVE 3 News he still considers himself lucky, because he doesn’t believe he’ll have to close any of his restaurants permanently.
“The cash definitely dwindles down very quickly," Coulter said. ”We have payables from 20 to 30 days ago. We have health insurance. We have facilities. We have rent is still being asked for, though we’re negotiating with landlords on that. But no we’re in a fairly good place. We’re not really being threatened to close permanently."
On Saturday, he posted the following message on Facebook, asking his customers what he could do to make them comfortable returning to Louvino.
Other businesses in Louisville and across the country won’t be so lucky.
A new report by CNBC claims 7.5 million small businesses will have to close permanently if the pandemic continues through the next few months.
As more businesses go under, Coulter said he wants to see Kentucky find ways to bring them back safely.
“We want the politicians to be thinking about how we can get open as soon as possible and do it safely,” Coulter said.
