Make Ends Meet: Stretch every dollar and every meal

Add giblets to a pan of water until they are just covered over. Season to taste with whatever you like. Once the giblets and water begin to boil reduce heat and let it simmer for another 45 minutes or so. You can also add the neckbone too. After it has boiled for 45 minutes to an hour strain liquid into a bowl. Chop up giblets and pull meat from neckbone. Take some butter and melt in a hot skillet. Add goblets and neck meat. Add onions or anything else you would like to have in your gravy. Cook until onions are translucent, and any other veggies are soft. The next thing you want to do is make a roux. It is not always easy but the more times you do this the easier it will be. Add all-purpose flour one teaspoon at a time until it looks like gravy. Keep stirring constantly to keep it from clumping or burning. It should look like a paste and have a nice smell. Slowly add a small amount of the giblet liquid until you have a thick gravy. Add liquid slowly.