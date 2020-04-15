Norton Healthcare not planning layoffs, has money flow for additional 60 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton said Wednesday they have now tested 3,300 patients, 800 of whom are employees.
As hospitals across the country hurt for money, Norton Healthcare leaders said they still have at least two months of money flow before they would have to start dipping into other accounts.
CEO Russ Cox was asked about the potential to re-start the operation of elective procedures, which has been pushed by Kentucky State Senator Damon Thayer.
"We certainly look forward to the time when we can [perform elective procedures],” Cox said, “but we think it requires a whole lot more careful thought and study before we move forward."
Norton also said they've been able to re-use protective equipment, or PPE, for employees, thanks to UV technology approved by the CDC.
"The rate that we're using those supplies is going up, and also the cost to get those is going up dramatically,” said COO Michael Gough. “We've seen some of the supplies go up go up anywhere from 5 to 10 times."
Despite those higher costs, Norton has no plans for any type of layoffs.
"When we get to the other side, we're going to need all those employees to be back with us,” said Russ Cox, “and we hope that loyalty sticks and I feel sure that it will."
Cox said Wednesday there are an additional 226 employees currently on medical furlough, which means they either were showing symptoms or may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.
There have been over 800 employees total who have been placed on medical furlough.
