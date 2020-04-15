Reminder: Tax day pushed back due to the Coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April 15 typically marks the last day to file your taxes, but due to the coronavirus pandemic there has been a three month extension.
The federal government announced in March that Tax Day would be pushed back until July 15.
All taxpayer and businesses will have the additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
The Internal Revenue Service, or the IRS, specified that the delay only applies to federal income and not state income taxes.
Almost all 50 states have adopted the date change. Idaho, Mississippi and Virginia opted out and set earlier deadlines.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.