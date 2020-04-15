StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

FRIDAY: This is where location matters. A cold front will slowly sink south in an east/west fashion from Indiana to Tennessee. It may take it a good 12-15 hours to make the journey from our northern counties to then exiting south. This means southern IN is in a spot for a pretty rainy and cool day. Southern KY will be windy and warm with highs near 70. In the middle? That is where Louisville looks to fall which means we will start off dry but the rain chance will increase before sunset. So again, for this forecast...location matters.