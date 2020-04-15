StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

A freeze to 50s to another freeze. There will be a front in the middle and that is when the clouds/rain will take place.
THIS AFTERNOON: The wind will pick up with gusts around 30 mph. That will push MOST areas into the right direction for the rain band this afternoon to be just that...rain. The exception could be Lawrence to Jennings where it may start briefly as snow. Having said that, even in with the rain showers this afternoon/evening...some could contain some ice pellets. It is pretty cold upstairs.
TONIGHT: As skies clear out and the wind speeds relax, another temperature drop looks to take place. High clouds will also try to stream in near sunrise. If we stay clear and calm, another solid freeze is in store by morning.
THURSDAY: Not a bad day at all. Most of the day spent in the 50s but dry and no crazy wind.
FRIDAY: This is where location matters. A cold front will slowly sink south in an east/west fashion from Indiana to Tennessee. It may take it a good 12-15 hours to make the journey from our northern counties to then exiting south. This means southern IN is in a spot for a pretty rainy and cool day. Southern KY will be windy and warm with highs near 70. In the middle? That is where Louisville looks to fall which means we will start off dry but the rain chance will increase before sunset. So again, for this forecast...location matters.
WEEKEND: The front should clear the area fast enough for us to enjoy a dry day Saturday. A couple of southern systems will likely keep the clouds around into Sunday with perhaps a few showers. However, it appears most of the moisture with this setup will stay to our south. We’ll watch it!
The video has more!
