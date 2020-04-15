Suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Ky. extended through May 31

Suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Ky. extended through May 31
The suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky has been extended yet again due to the state’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: Storyblocks)
By WKYT News Staff | April 15, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 12:26 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky has been extended yet again due to the state’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kentucky Supreme Court initially called for the suspension from March 16 through April 10. The court then extended that April 24.

Tuesday, the Kentucky Supreme Court further extended the suspension through May 31.

The Supreme Court has said there will be exceptions for emergency matters.

[READ the full list of changes]

The Supreme Court says judges should use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.