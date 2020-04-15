Treyton Oak Towers reports 2 more coronavirus deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second day in a row, a senior community in Old Louisville is reporting the deaths of two of its residents because of the coronavirus.
Two women -- ages 92 and 88 -- are the latest victims, pushing to 11 the total of residents from Treyton Oak Towers who have died from the virus which has caused a worldwide panic in recent months.
Five of those residents passed away at Treyton Oak, while six others died at Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
