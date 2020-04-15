WAVE 3 News Editorial - Wednesday, April 15, 2020: Overcoming Adversity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visualizing better days ahead helps sustain us as we navigate challenges never before seen in our lifetimes and mourn those lost to the coronavirus scourge.
Those days ahead will include some of the positive take-aways from living differently now.
We will stay more connected to family, friends, and neighbors.
We will appreciate slowing down our hectic life pace more often.
We will be more thankful for the everyday things we will be able to do again that we used to take for granted.
Stress will certainly be prevalent as we worry about jobs, making ends meet, and recovering lost income.
Grateful thoughts though will lead to a peaceful heart.
Our way of life will be changed.
Some resourceful innovations we’ve made to deal with this crisis will continue beyond it.
We applaud health care workers and others on the front lines of this battle.
We appreciate everyone who has risen up to help people in need.
Being your best when times are toughest means the most.
