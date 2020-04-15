‘We Want To Work’ -- Protesters disrupt Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Midway through his daily update in Frankfort on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the commotion just outside his briefing room, a group of protesters demanding the state re-open its economy.
“Everybody should be able to express their opinions,” he said about the protesters, who were clearly audible during the WAVE 3 News broadcast of Beshear’s news conference. “They believe we should open the economy. It would absolutely kill people. We know we’re not to that point. My job isn’t to make the popular decision, but the right decision.”
Among the chants heard: “Abortion is not essential,” “Families are essential,” “We want to work,” “Open up Kentucky” and “Let freedom ring.”
(Story continues below the tweet)
Also Wednesday, Beshear reported 88 new cases and seven more deaths because of the coronavirus crisis that has shaken the globe for several months. He said the number of new cases is “understated” because of a new testing system introduced Wednesday that likely will be fully up to speed Thursday.
The updated figures push the total number of cases and deaths across the state to 2,291 and 122, respectively.
Beshear also announced a new partnership with the University of Louisville Hospital that will provide testing to health care workers there to see if they’ve built up immunity to the coronavirus.
“We greatly appreciate this partnership.” he said. “We really look forward to its potential.”
The governor added that he plans to work with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to collaborate on a plan to get back to normal with the states north of Kentucky.
“We’re gonna continue that cooperation in planning how we will eventually ease restrictions and open up the economy,” he said. “We’ll do it thoughtfully to make sure we don’t see a reemergence of the virus.”
Beshear said talk of preparing for a return to normal should not be mistaken for an actual return to normal.
“We still believe we are in the escalation, so we’ve got to keep at it,” he said. “View this like we are at halftime.”
The governor provided an update on several other key statistics as well:
+ 28,324 total tests have been administered across Kentucky
+ At least 807 people have been hospitalized, 412 of whom are still in a hospital
+ A total of 367 patients have spent time in an ICU, 252 of whom are still in an ICU
+ At least 862 people have recovered
