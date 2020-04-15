Woman accused of trying to kidnap 14-year-old

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in Vine Grove.
The teenager told police she was walking to a friend’s house near Scenic Drive around 6:30 p.m. on April 8 when Kimberly Phelps, 50, jumped out of a small patch of woods, grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and tried to drag her away, according to an arrest slip.
The victim told police Phelps said "I've been watching you for awhile."
She also told police Phelps gave her drinking glasses, pieces of paper and other small items. Phelps told police she was having a yard sale and was trying to sell the items.
The victim was able to get away and run to a friend's house.
Phelps was not wearing shoes at the time and had scratches on her arm, according to an arrest slip.
She was booked into the Meade County Detention Center and charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor.
