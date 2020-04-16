Barry’s Cheesesteaks closing for two weeks, owner wants to reopen with delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another day of the coronavirus pandemic is another day Barry Washington loses money.
This week, Washington announced on Facebook he was closing his restaurant, Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More, for two weeks.
“Hey, I got to give you this news,” Washington told people in a Facebook video. "We will be closed for the next two weeks. Things have gotten too hard on me. It cost me more money to stay open than we’re making right now.”
Washington told WAVE 3 News he was one day away from opening his new location at 2500 Bardstown Road, when Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close.
“I’ll be honest, I’m kind of close to the end of my little personal savings," Washington said. “Because I spent so much money in equipment and things through the last year.”
Washington said while closed, he will create and implement a delivery menu, with the idea of reopening both locations for delivery on April 27. He’s hopeful the new menu will keep the franchise afloat until all businesses are allowed to re-open.
“Realistically, I just don’t believe it’s going to come to a point that I’m going to have to close up for good, honestly,” Washington said. "I’m a man of faith. When I started this business, I didn’t have no money, really. I had $14,000 and all I know is I just get in there and work hard each and every day.
While closed, Washington told WAVE 3 News he will continue to pay his employees while foregoing his own paycheck.
