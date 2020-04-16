Beshear announces 4 new testing sites to open at Kentucky Kroger stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that new coronavirus-testing sites are expected to open at four Kroger locations around the state next week.
The drive-thru locations in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville will be open next Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. A self-administered nasal swab will be available, and nurse practitioners will be on-site at each location.
For more details about the locations and the criteria to qualify for testing, click here.
The goal is for 330 patients to be tested at each site each day. Sites in Frankfort and in Kenton County tested a combined 429 patients Thursday, Beshear said.
The governor also shared details about the report out Thursday that he and governors from six other states are collaborating on a coordinated re-opening of the economy across the region. Beshear has said repeatedly in recent weeks that he’s been speaking to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, but news broke Thursday that states from as far away as Minnesota are now taking part in that conversation.
“What this makes sure (of) is that these Midwestern economies, and many of our bordering states, that we are all in very significant coordination,” Beshear said. “We are discussing best practices, and while it will ultimately be the decisions of each specific state, this is gonna help us.”
Beshear also reported 159 new cases, including a 10-day-old baby in Lincoln County. Twenty of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County. The state total now stands at 2,429. The governor also warned that Friday could bring the state’s largest update yet, mainly because of a data backlog, increased testing and a new reporting system.
“It’s what we expect, and we know to be prepared for it,” he said.
Beshear confirmed seven more deaths, pushing the state total to 129. Of the new deaths, three were from Jefferson County -- a 79-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman.
The racial breakdown in total cases, with racial data available for 75 percent of the cases, shows 80 percent of the patients are white, 12 percent are black, 5 percent are multi-racial and 3 percent are Asian. The racial breakdown in fatalities, with 81 percent reporting, shows 78 percent were white, 21 percent were black, 1 percent were Asian and 1 percent were multi-racial.
The governor also gave an update on cases at several state facilities:
+ Western State Hospital: 40 total cases, including 27 staff members and 13 patients. There have been two deaths.
+ Green River Correctional Complex: 33 total cases, including 19 inmates and 14 staff members.
+ Long-term care facilities: 283 residents and 148 staff members have tested positive. There have been 38 deaths.
Overall, Kentucky has tested 29,747 people for the coronavirus, Beshear said, offering a few other statistics:
+ 917 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 477 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 506 Kentuckians have been in an ICU, and 333 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 956 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
