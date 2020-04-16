Bullitt County leaders discuss state of COVID-19 in the area

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders from across Bullitt County met via teleconference Thursday to discuss the latest in the county's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayors from across the county, heads of law enforcement agencies and health officials were among those on the call.
As of the time of the call, there were 32 people in Bullitt County who had tested positive for COVID-19. Two people died, but 10 people had recovered. Now, anybody who tests positive is sent an agreement that they're asked to sign saying they'll self monitor and self isolate.
"We've offered them to either mail them back to us or text them back to us," said Andrea Renfrow, Bullitt County Public Health Director.
If the patient refuses to sign, Bullitt County Health officials say it's out of their hands.
"As far as follow ups, we've been instructed to follow up with the Kentucky Department of Public Health," Renfrow explained.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said Thursday there have a been a couple businesses in the area that have really stepped up amid the pandemic. Last month, Jim Beam provided meals for Bullitt County Schools faculty and staff.
Summers was asked about the possibility of creating a coronavirus emergency fund; the likes of which has been created in Louisville.
Summers said a lot of that would rely on more businesses stepping up.
"It would behoove the community to rally around this," said Summers. "It would be nice to see the business community rally around."
Summers also told local law enforcement to keep an eye out for people gathering in their communities and to ask them to disperse.
